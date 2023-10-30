Win tickets to the 4th Annual Beer-B-Q!

Beer-B-Q

Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to the 4th Annual Beer B-Q on Saturday Nov 11th at the City of Lauderhill Commercial Arts & Design District.  Featuring Lyfe Jennings, Mr. Cheeks, Sunshine Anderson, Ronnie VOP & More. Sponsored by the City of Lauderhill CRA & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app. Always more at 99 JAMZ Miami dot com.

More more info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-beer-b-q-tickets-739680503297


Beer-B-Q


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 10/28/23- 11/4/23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to 4th Annual Beer B-Q on Saturday Nov 11th 2023. Retail value of: $80. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!