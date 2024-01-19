Win tickets to the Afro Carib Fest!

Afro Carib Fest 2024

Listen all week to win tickets to the Afro-Carib Festival on Saturday Feb. 17th at the Miramar Regional Park! Performing live Fireboy DML singing his worldwide hit “PERU,” Kabaka Pyramid, Nadine Sutherland & so many more. Sponsored by The City of Miramar & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

Buy tickets, Here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 1.20.24 through 2.10.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) Pair of tickets to Afro-Carib Festival on Saturday Feb. 17th at the Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. Approx. retail value of : $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!