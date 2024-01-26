Win tickets to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 57 Hollywood!

Enter here for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 57 Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, this Friday, February 2nd! Sponsored by Demesmin & Dover YOUR ACCIDENT ATTORNEYS. 99 JAMZ DID THAT! Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app. Another exclusive from 99 JAMZ!

Sponsored by Demesmin & Dover, youraccidentattorneys.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/26/24 – 2/2/24. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter listen to 99 Jamz every weekday in the 7am hour for your chance to call win. Correctly answer all Quiz questions in allotted time. Odds of being selected to participate vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.99jamzmiami.com. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020 Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

