Listen out for your chance to win tickets to celebrate the holiday season at the Arsht Center with Free Gospel Sundays! The legendary Blind Boys of Alabama are bringing their Christmas Show and Grammy-winning hits to Miami on December 17th. Hosted by WPLG Local 10 anchor Calvin Hughes and opening with award-winning quartet The New C Lord C’s.

Bring the entire family for a joyous concert filled with holiday classics and gospel favorites. Sponsored by Arsht Center & Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

Buy Tickets HERE!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 12.9.2023 through 12.16.2023. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to celebrate the holiday season at the Arsht Center with Free Gospel Sundays on Sunday December 17th, 2023. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

