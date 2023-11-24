Win tickets to Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park!

Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park Miami

Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park Miami Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park Miami

Listen all week for your chance to experience the enchantment of Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park! This extraordinary seasonal extravaganza offers a captivating blend of family-focused festivities, cultural delights, captivating entertainment, and an inclusive celebration of our vibrant community. Open from November 16th through January 7th.

Sponsored by Winter Wonderland & Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

Pricing

ONLINE Adults: $35 - Children 5 to 10: $25 - Children 4 & Under: Free

DOOR Adults: $40 - Children 5 to 10: $30 - Children 4 & Under: Free

++ does not include taxes and fees.


Sponsored by Christmas Wonderland & Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz!

More info: https://miamiwonderland.com/


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 11/16/23- 1/07/23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park in Miami. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!