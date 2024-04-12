Win tickets to Experience Waggy T’s 46th Anniversary Party!

Listen at 3pm, 7pm, & all weekend long for your tickets to party with the 99 Jamz Icon King Waggy T for his 46th Year Anniversary Party on Saturday, April 27th at Gulfstream Casino inside the Sport of Kings. ANOTHER 99 JAMZ Exclusive! Sponsored by Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app. Always more at 99JAMZMiami.com.
NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 4/13/2024 - 4/25/2024 for your chance to win tickets. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Waggy T’s 46th Year Anniversary Party on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 at Gulfstream Casino inside the Sport of Kings. Approx. value. $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.
Cox Media Group