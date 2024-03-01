Win tickets to The Fair!

The Fair 2024

Listen all week for your chance to win a family 4-packs of tickets and 2 unlimited ride passes to The Fair.  Celebrating 72 years of Family Fun. It’s a 305 tradition! The fair is open from March 14th thru April 7th. Sponsored by The Fair & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, on our 99 JAMZ App, or your smart speaker!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 3.2.24 through 3.24.24. Odds vary. Prize: (4) tickets to the Fair & 2 unlimited ride passes. approx. retail value of : $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

