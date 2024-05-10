Win tickets to FunkFest Orlando!

Listen all week at @7am & @4pm tickets to the Florida Funkfest on Friday June 14th & Saturday June 15th at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando. Performing Live Erykah Badu, Jeezy, The Dream, Lil Jon, Faith Evans, 112, Jagged Edge & More. You also Qualify for the Grand Prize. The 99 Jamz VIP Funkfest Experience. ANOTHER 99 JAMZ Exclusive! Sponsored by Florida Funkfest & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

FunkFest 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 5/11/24-6/7/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of 2-day tickets to FunkFest Orlando on June 14th and June 15th, 2024. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.