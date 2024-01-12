Win Tickets to Jazz In The Gardens!

JITG 2024

Listen all week for your chance to win THE MOST FREE tickets to the 17th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival on March 9th & 10th at Hard Rock Stadium! Performing live Summer Walker, Davido, Jazmine Sullivan, Maxwell, Babyface, Jeezy, Jaheim, so many more! ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE!

Sponsored by The Black Promoters Collective, The City of Miami Gardens & Miami’s #1 for Hip-Hop & R&B 99 JAMZ. Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

Buy tickets, Here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 1.13.24 through 3.8.24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to the 17th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival on March 9th & 10th, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!