Win Tickets to Jazz In The Gardens!

Listen all week for your chance to win THE MOST FREE tickets to the 17th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival on March 9th & 10th at Hard Rock Stadium! Performing live Summer Walker, Davido, Jazmine Sullivan, Maxwell, Babyface, Jeezy, Jaheim, so many more! ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE!

Sponsored by The Black Promoters Collective, The City of Miami Gardens & Miami’s #1 for Hip-Hop & R&B 99 JAMZ. Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

Buy tickets, Here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 1.13.24 through 3.8.24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to the 17th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival on March 9th & 10th, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group