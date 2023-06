All week long you have a chance to win tickets to Jim Jones Birthday PopUp Concert in Miami on July 15th at a Secret Location hosted by 99JAMZ own Supa Cindy. Their will be LIVE MUSIC + Merch Vendors + LIVE PERFORMANCES by Jim Jones, Peezy, Ball Greezy, Julez Santana, Zoey Dollaz, Tafia, Mellow Racks, and more! Sponsored by High Tolerance & & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz!

Tickets on sale now HERE!





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 7/1/23-7/14/23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Jim Jones Birthday PopUp Concert in Miami on July 15th 2023. Retail value of: $60. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.