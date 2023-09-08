Win tickets to the La Familia International Music Festival & Car Drifters Show!

La Familia

Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to the La Familia International Music Festival & Car Drifters Show with the Legend Warren G performing Live. Saturday September 23rd @ Amelia Earhart Park. Sponsored by La Familia International & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz.

PURCHASE TICKETS > https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lfi-music-festival-tickets-696040133777?aff=ebdssbdestsearch


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 9/9-9/15 Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to La Familia International Music Festival & Car Drifters Show with the Legend Warren G performing Live. Saturday September 23rd @ Amelia Earhart Park. Retail value of: $70. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

