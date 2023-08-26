Win tickets to the Labor Day Weekend Party Pack to see Quavo and Keyshia Cole!

Listen all this week for your chance to win a Labor Day Weekend Party Pack to see Quavo on Friday, September 1st and Keyshia Cole on Saturday September 2nd, Live inside “The Urban” in Miami! Sponsored by Headliner Marketing Group & Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz!

PURCHASE TICKETS > www.HeadlinerEvents.com




NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 8/28-9/1. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Labor Day Weekend Party Pack to see Quavo on Friday, September 1st and Keyshia Cole on Saturday September 2nd, Live inside “The Urban” in Miami. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

