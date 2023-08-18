Win tickets to Maestro Marley Cup!

Listen for your chance to win tickets to the MAESTRO MARLEY CUP and experience The Marley Brothers, Inner Circle, I-Octane, The Dublates and more, Saturday September 2nd at Hollywood Arts Park.  Sponsored by Maestro Marley Cup & Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. 

Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app!

PURCHASE TICKETS > HERE

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 8/19-9/1. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Marley Cup Festival, Saturday September 2nd at Hollywood Arts Park. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

