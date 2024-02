Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to Miami Dolphins legend Mark Higgs SUPER WATCH party on Sunday Feb 11th at the Sport of Kings room inside Gulfstream Casino. ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE sponsored by Mark Higgs & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz.

Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.









NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ 2/3/24-2/9/24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) pair of tickets to Mark Higgs Super Watch Party at Sport of Kings @ Gulf Stream Park on Feb. 11th, 2024. Value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.