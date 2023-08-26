Win tickets to the OBC VIP Party weekend Experience!

OBC Weekend

Listen out for your chance to win tickets to Party VIP style for orange Blossom classic. Starting Friday 9/1 at the Sport of Kings room inside Gulfstream Hosted by LLOYD, then Sat. 9/2 at the Flamingo Room inside Gulfstream with Trina & Uncle Luke. Then the Official Classic Game afterparty on Sunday 9/3 inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Sponsored by Spase Jenkins Ent & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. You Better believe 99 JAMZ DID THAT! Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

PURCHASE TICKETS > HERE


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 8/26-9/1. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to OBC VIP Party weekend Experience. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

