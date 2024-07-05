Win tickets to the Orange Blossom Classic!

Listen this weekend and all this week @ 9AM, 11AM, 5PM, and 9PM to win your tickets to the Orange Blossom Classic. Where Community, Culture, & HBCU Pride Collide & there’s a Football Game Between the North Carolina Central University Eagles & Alabama State University Hornets. This is going down Sunday Sept. 1st inside Hard Rock Stadium. Sponsored by The Orange Blossom Classic & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 7/6/24- 8/30/24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Orange Blossom Classic. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.