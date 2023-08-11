Win tickets to see 50 Cent with special guests Busta Rhymes & Jeremih !

50 Cent

Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to experience 50 cent with special guests Busta Rhymes & Jeremih for the Final Last Lap Tour 2023. This is all going down on Sunday Aug 20th at the Ithink Financial Ampitheater in West Palm Beach. Sponsored by Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz.

Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

PURCHASE TICKETS> HERE

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ between 8/11/23-8/18/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to 50 Cent at IThink Financial Amphitheater August 20th. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

