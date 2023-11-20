Register for your chance to win tickets to see 6lack live in concert for the Since I Have A Lover tour, Wednesday Nov. 22nd at the Kaseya Center! Sponsored by LiveNation & Miami’s #1 for Hip-hop & R&B 99 Jamz.

Buy tickets HERE!





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register to win between 11/18/23-11/21/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to 6LACK November 22nd, 2023 @ Kaseya Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group