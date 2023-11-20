Win tickets to see 6LACK!

6lack Tour 2023

Register for your chance to win tickets to see 6lack live in concert for the Since I Have A Lover tour, Wednesday Nov. 22nd at the Kaseya Center! Sponsored by LiveNation & Miami’s #1 for Hip-hop & R&B 99 Jamz.

Buy tickets HERE!


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register to win between 11/18/23-11/21/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to 6LACK November 22nd, 2023 @ Kaseya Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!