Listen all week to win your tickets to see the legendary Buju Banton for the Overcomer Tour with Special Guest Fridayy on Friday Aug 23rd inside the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Sponsored by AG Touring & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App! Always more at 99JAMZMiami.com.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 8/10/24-8/23/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Buju Banton for the Overcomer Tour with Special Guest Fridayy on Friday Aug 23rd inside the Amerant Bank Arena. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.