Win tickets to see Burna Boy LIVE in concert!

Burna Boy at Hard Rock Live

Listen all week to the Pac Jam Morning Show in the 7am hour to win tickets to see Burna Boy live in concert for the I TOLD THEM…… TOUR on Tuesday March 12th at the Hard Rock Live inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino!

Sponsored by The Hard Rock Live & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.


REGISTER HERE:


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 11.11.23 through 11.24.23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Burna Boy at the Hard Rock Live inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 12th, 2023. approx. retail value of : $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.


