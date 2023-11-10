Listen all week to the Pac Jam Morning Show in the 7am hour to win tickets to see Burna Boy live in concert for the I TOLD THEM…… TOUR on Tuesday March 12th at the Hard Rock Live inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino!

Sponsored by The Hard Rock Live & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.





REGISTER HERE:





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 11.11.23 through 11.24.23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Burna Boy at the Hard Rock Live inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 12th, 2023. approx. retail value of : $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.





Cox Media Group