Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to experience Daniel Caesar and experience his Superpowers World Tour on Sept 9 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Downtown Miami. Sponsored by Live Nation! 99 JAMZ DID THAT! Thanks for listening in your car or on our app!

Tickets on sale now HERE!





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 9/2/23- 9/8/23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets toDaniel Caesar and experience his Superpowers World Tour on Sept 9 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Downtown MiamI. Retail value of: $120. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.