Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to experience Drake with special guests 21 Savage & Sexyy Red at the SOLD OUT It’s all a Blur Tour this Thrusday, Sept 28th at the Kaseya Center. Sponsored by Livenation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! ! Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

Sponsored by Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip hop & R&B 99 Jamz. Always MORE on our app!

Buy Tickets HERE!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ 9.25.23 through 9.28.23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Drake “It’s All A Blur” Tour @ Miami Dade Arena June 28th. Approx. retail value: $180 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ