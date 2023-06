All weekend long you have a chance to win tickets to see Kodak Black live in Concert with Special Guests on Monday June 26 at the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre located at 1806 NE 6th Street Pompano Beach, FL 33060. Doors open at 6:30PM. She starts at 8:00PM! Sponsored by Kodak Black & Miami’s #1 For Hip hop & R&B 99 Jamz.

Tickets on sale now at https://www.axs.com/events/490447/kodak-black-friends-tickets









NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 5/25/23-5/26/23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to see Kodak Black live in Concert with Special Guests on Monday June 26 2023 Retail value of: $80. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.