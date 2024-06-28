Win tickets to see Michael Blackson LIVE!

Michael Blackson 2024

Listen all this week @ 11am to win tickets to experience the comedy of Michael Blackson live at the Miami Improv on Friday 7/5. Sponsored by Miami Improv & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 7.1.24 through 7.5.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to experience the comedy of Michael Blackson live at the Miami Improv on Friday, July 5th, 2024. Approx. retail value of : $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.


