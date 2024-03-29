Win tickets to see Tamela Mann & Hezekiah Walker LIVE!

Tamela Mann & Hezekiah Walker 2024

Listen all week to win tickets to see Tamela Mann & Hezekiah Walker performing live on Thursday April 4th at the Adrienne Arsh Center for the MLK Candle Light Memorial Service & Concert. ANOTHER 99 JAMZ Exclusive! Sponsored by Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app. Always more at 99JAMZMiami.com.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 3/31/24-3/31/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Tamela Mann & Hezekiah Walker performing live on Thursday April 4th, 2024 at the Adrienne Arsh Center for the MLK Candle Light Memorial Service & Concert. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.
