Win VIP tickets to City of Miami Gardens Park-in & Party Juneteenth celebration!

City of Miami Gardens Park-in & Party Juneteenth celebration!

Listen all week for your chance to win VIP tickets to the City of Miami Gardens Park-in & Party Juneteenth celebration, Saturday June 17th at the Hard Rock stadium with Ballgreezy Performing Live. Gates open at 3 pm.

Sponsored By The City of Miami Gardens & Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. Always More on our app and at 99 JAMZ MIAMI DOT COM.

FOR MORE INFO AND CAN PURCHASE TICKETS> HERE



NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ between 6/12/23-6/16/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of VIP tickets to the City of Miami Gardens Park-in & Party Juneteenth celebration on 6/17/23. Retail value of: $150. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!