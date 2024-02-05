Win tickets to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Cook Out Event!

SOBEWFF 2024

Download our free 99 JAMZ to register for your chance to win passes for the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Cook Out event. The 23rd Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival is presented by Capital One from February 22-25, 2024. ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE sponsored by SOBEWFF & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

Sobewff 2024

Register for your chance to win:


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, register on the free 99Jamz App between 2.3.24 through 2.16.24. Odds vary. Prize (1) pair of tickets to the 23rd Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival Cook Out in event in Miami Beach. Approx. retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!