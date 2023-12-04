Win VIP Tickets to the Thr33es Basketball Art Basel Event!

Listen all this week to win a pair of VIP tickets to the Thr33es Basketball Art Basel event! This is taking place on Saturday, December 9th at the Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. With special guest former Miami Heat star, Mario Chalmers & Special Performances by Bobby Shmurda & Juelz Santana! ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE!

Sponsored by Thr33es & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hip & R&B 99Jamz! Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, LISTEN to the Pac Jam Morning Show every weekday between 12.04.2023 through 12.08.2023. PRIZE (2) VIP tickets to the Thr33es Basketball Art Basel event on Saturday, December 9th at the Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. Odds vary. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group