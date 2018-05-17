The Billboard Music Awards - By the Numbers

Kelly Clarkson is hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will honor artists selected by performance on the Billboard Charts. The three-hour show, named after the music industry chart that tabulates popularity of music in the United States, is airing for the first time on NBC live from MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Here’s what you need to know about the BBMAs.

﻿When: May 20 at 8 p.m. EDT. The show is airing live coast to coast.

What channel: NBC

Who is hosting: Kelly Clarkson

﻿Who is performing: Ariana Grande is the BBMAs opening act, giving her first awards show performance since the Manchester Arena attack just after her concert May 22. Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato are performing a new duet together from Aguilera’s first album in six years. Clarkson will pause hosting duties to perform as well. Other performers include Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey, Dua Lipa, BTS and Janet Jackson.

Who is nominated: Janet Jackson is the year’s Icon Award recipient. Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars each have 15 BBMA nominations, including top artist. Post Malone has 12 nominations and Imagine Dragons has 11 nominations. Other nominees include Cardi B, Drake, Taylor Swift, Camilla Cabello, J. Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Charlie Puth.

The full list of nominees and categories is at BillboardMusicAwards.com.