75th Emmys: We have the answers to your burning questions

There were a few burning questions swirling around social media during Monday night’s 75th annual Emmy Awards. Here’s a roundup of answers to things that may have puzzled viewers who tuned in to TV’s biggest night.

– Who was that mysterious green goblin who walked the red carpet? It was none other than reality TV star Princess Poppy, who competed on season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race. She purposely decided to wear an outfit that would turn heads. "Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible," Poppy told Entertainment Weekly.

When the show won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Series, Princess Poppy took to the stage to help celebrate its win.

– Why was Paul Walter Hauser eating mangoes before he won his Emmy? Well, it seems to be an inside joke between him, his agent and his manager. The Black Bird actor told reporters backstage some of the story.

“We love mangos. So that was a thing my agent at CAA came up with. He handed me a bag of dried mango as a good luck charm,” Walter Hauser said. “And I was like, ‘I’m going to eat this. Whether I win or not, I’m going to eat this on camera.’”

– Finally, did Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey make amends after the Critics Choice Awards snafu? Yes, it seems they did. After a joke Ramsey delivered about DeBose didn't go over well at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, DeBose posted, "No, I didn't find it funny. Lol," to her Instagram Story.

Good news, the pair were spotted hugging during a commercial break at the Emmys. We love a happy ending.

