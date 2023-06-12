76th Annual Tony Awards: The winners

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, were handed out Sunday at the United Palace in New York and carried live on CBS.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Play
Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
Kimberly Akimbo
Best Book of a Musical
Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Kimberly Akimbo, Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
Best Revival of a Play
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical
Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Best Costume Design of a Play
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Sound Design of a Play
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Direction of a Play
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Parade
Best Choreography
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Best Orchestrations
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.