Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcome baby boy

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

Al Pacino has become a father for the fourth time, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The 83-year-old's 29-year-old producer girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, gave birth to a son named Roman Pacino, according to a rep for the Godfather icon, who said, "No other statements or comments will be provided."

Pacino made headlines in May when it was confirmed he and Alfallah were expecting, with the mom-to-be reportedly around eight months along when the news broke.

Pacino also has a 33-year-old daughter, named Julie Pacino, from his relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant, as well as 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia Pacino from his time with Vacation actress Beverly D'Angelo.

