Amy Schumer backs Colin Kaepernick, won't appear in Super Bowl ads 

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer was arrested during a protest march against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Oct. 4.

Comedian Amy Schumer is following pop singer Rihanna’s lead in not participating in Super Bowl LIII.

In a Friday post on Instagram, Schumer said she has decided to turn down any offers to participate in commercials for the Feb. 3 game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The move, she said, was in support of the “take-a-knee” protests by NFL players that was started in 2016 by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, ESPN reported. Kaepernick began taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality.

“Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them,” Schumer wrote. “I know opposing the NFL is like opposing the NRA. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living?

Earlier this week, Rihanna turned down an offer to headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show as a way to support Kaepernick.

In 2016, Schumer appeared with Seth Rogen in a politically-themed Bud Light ad, "Raise One to Right Now," during Super Bowl 50, ESPN reported.

In her Instagram post, Schumer said she hoped Maroon 5, set to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII, will reconsider and withdraw.

She also suggested that white NFL players should join black players by taking a knee.

“Why not kneel next to your brothers?” Schumer wrote. “Otherwise, how are you not complicit?”

Kaepernick was released by the 49ers after the 2016 season and hasn’t played since.

He filed a grievance against the NFL and team owners last year, accusing them of conspiring to keep him from playing in the league.

You're protesting the industry that has created more black millionaires than any other. Your handlers are happy you're doing this because it distracts from their well-intentioned, accidental, progressive discrimination. #GoSitDown https://t.co/XfVypydBsR — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 20, 2018

A Nike ad campaign featuring Kaepernick as the face of the athletic retail giant’s “Just Do It” 30th anniversary has sparked debate, controversy and boycotts.

Schumer was arrested Oct. 4 during a protest in Washington against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, CNN reported.

It was not clear if Schumer was approached to appear in an ad to run during Super Bowl LIII, ESPN reported.

