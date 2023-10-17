Apple TV+ teases 'Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas'

On Tuesday, Apple revealed a first-look photo from its upcoming holiday special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.

The Ted Lasso Emmy winner dons a gold gown, smiling broadly with a mic in hand, in front of a fully dressed Christmas tree.

The special will debut November 22 on the streaming service. Apple notes Waddingham "will ring in the holidays as she welcomes special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum." The guests have yet to be revealed.

"The special was recorded live in front of an audience, and audiences around the world will be able to join Waddingham in celebrating her favorite time of year on Apple TV+ as she performs festive classics accompanied by a spectacular big band," Apple continues.

The producers of Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, Done + Dusted, previously presented specials including Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, The Little Mermaid Live! and John Legend's A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.