Miami Artist B.L.I.N.D. Shares His Life’s Journey Through Reality-Music

B.L.I.N.D., a rapper from Miami, Florida, is using his life’s testimony to create music that he hopes will inspire others. After surviving a life-threatening illness, B.L.I.N.D. realized the value of his life and began creating songs that give a glimpse into his journey. .

B.L.I.N.D. reflects on the scope of his life and the importance of sharing it with others. On Father’s Day 2020, he debuted the music video for his song “Daddy Sorry,” which was initially released in 2011 and received airplay. The track is an open-letter apologizing to his children for being an absent father, admitting that he was chasing money and women instead of being there for his kids. The video features B.L.I.N.D.’s father, who was also in and out of his son’s life, admitting his faults. These days, B.L.I.N.D. is a better father to his six children.

On Assignment-Spotlight Artist: B.L.I.N.D

B.L.I.N.D. was raised by a Haitian mother who taught him to prioritize his school work and to walk the straight line. However, his father battled a drug addiction and didn’t provide much reinforcement to his son. At age 13, B.L.I.N.D. endured a seizure caused by a blot clot on his brain, resulting in a two-week coma. Doctors gave his mother two choices - to unplug his life support or to wait it out with the odds that he’d be a vegetable. His mother chose to wait on his recovery, a testament to his life.

As B.L.I.N.D. grew older, he made a long list of bad choices—skipping classes and becoming an absentee father in his teen years. After hitting many walls, he realized that he needed to change some of the things he was doing. B.L.I.N.D. began attending church with his cousin, and in 2010 he was baptized. The transformation made him realize he had “Been Lost—I’m Now Delivered,” inspiring the name B.L.I.N.D.

B.L.I.N.D.’s music is a gift from God, and he hopes to continue making music inspired by his life without being put into a box. His newest single, “Go Get It,” is a go-getter’s anthem that encourages everyone to go after their dreams, whatever they may be.

Stay connected with B.L.I.N.D FB: Blind Getbig

IG: Blind_Getbig

Tiktok: Blind Getbig

©2023 Cox Media Group