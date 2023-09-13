Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Jane Lynch and more to guest on Fox's animated 'Krapopolis'

Fox's mythological animated comedy series Krapopolis has announced a series of very high-profile stars to guest on its first season.

Ben Stiller, Jane Lynch, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, Fargo's Steve Buscemi and Susan Sarandon are among the guests announced Wednesday, September 13.

The show was co-created by Dan Harmon, and Sarandon already voiced a character on Harmon's other animated series, Rick and Morty.

Another Harmon pal, Yvette Nicole Brown, from Community, is also on the guest list, as are SNL vets Will Forte, Bobby Moynihan and Tim Meadows. Twisted Metal's Stephanie Beatriz and The Hangover's Rob Riggle also join the cast.

As reported, Krapopolis is set in ancient Greece and stars the voices of Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, What We Do in the Shadows' Matt Berry and Richard Ayoade from The IT Crowd.

It "tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process."

The new show premieres on Fox Sunday, September 24, but in the meantime, fans can get a sneak peek of Stiller as Prometheus in a new clip.

