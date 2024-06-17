'Bridgerton' fans will have to wait 2 years for Season 4, showrunner says

By Bethany Braun-Silva

Dearest gentle readers: Patience is a virtue.

Just as fans are reveling in Season 3 of Netflix's Bridgerton, showrunner Jess Brownell has delivered some bittersweet news: Season 4 won't be gracing our screens for another two years.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brownell shared insights into the intricate and time-consuming process of bringing the beloved Regency-era drama to life.

"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language," she explained.

She added, "And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

