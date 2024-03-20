'Bridgerton' season 3 sneak peek shows sweet moment with Anthony, Kate

Dearest readers, a new sneak peek from Bridgerton season 3 has arrived.

In the new clip, we see Kate and Anthony — whose love story was the focus of last season — share a sweet moment on the dance floor of a ball.

Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, pulls Kate (Simone Ashley) aside for a dance after he speaks with his sister, Francesca (Hannah Dodd).

The clip begins with Francesca telling Anthony that she'd like a moment alone. Anthony then turns his attention to his wife, Kate, who is across the room talking to his mother, Lady Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell).

He walks over to Kate and Lady Violet and tells his mother that Francesca "simply needed a moment. As do I."

"And I should like to use that moment to dance with my beautiful wife," Anthony says before leading Kate to the dance floor. While dancing, Anthony sneaks a kiss with Kate.

The new season of Bridgerton will focus on the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, respectively.

According to a synopsis, the upcoming season will center around Penelope, who "has finally given up her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season."

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters," the synopsis continues.

Bridgerton season 3 will arrive in two parts. Part one will be available to stream on Netflix on May 16, and part two will be available to stream on June 13.

