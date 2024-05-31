In Brief: Jeremy Renner books first post-accident movie role in 'Knives Out' threequel, and more

The all-star cast of Rian Johnson's upcoming Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man, is growing daily. Deadline reports Mayor of Kingstown and Avengers star Jeremy Renner has joined the cast, marking his first feature film project since his near-fatal snow plow accident in 2023. Renner joins recently announced cast members Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny and Andrew Scott. Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc. The second Knives Out movie, Glass Onion, was released in 2022, following Netflix's record-setting $450 million deal for two sequels to the original Knives Out. Wake Up Dead Man is set premiere in 2025 ...

Netflix has ordered a new animated adult series from the team behind Rick and Morty and Krapopolis, Matt Roller, Dan Harmon and Steve Levy, according to Variety. The show's synopsis, per Netflix, reads, "A single mother of two struggles to run a haunted hotel with the help of her estranged brother, who is now one of the ghosts and thinks the other ghosts have some pretty good ideas" ...

Deadline reports Insecure's Jay Ellis has been tapped for a "major recurring role" alongside Kate Hudson in Mindy Kaling's new Netflix series, Running Point. The comedy follows Hudson's Isla Gordon, who takes over as president of a professional basketball team, replacing her brother after a scandal forces his resignation, and must convince her skeptical brothers, the board and the larger sports community that she's up to the job. Ellis will play the team's head coach. Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada and Dane DiLiegro also star ...

