In Brief: Misconduct investigation ends 'Days' producer's long tenure, and more

After 20 years at the helm, Albert Alarr is out as executive producer of NBC's long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives following a misconduct investigation, according to Variety. About 30-40 people -- primarily women -- were interviewed in the investigation, which probed accusations of inappropriate comments and physical contact, including groping and forceful kissing, and revealed a toxic environment on the show that allegedly had been fostered by Alarr for years. Janet Drucker, a veteran producer who has been with Days since 1984, has taken on his duties for leading the production of the soap, per the outlet...

Sharon Farrell, who starred as the mother of a murderous infant in It's Alive as well as supporting roles opposite James Garner and Steve McQueen, respectively, in the 1969 films Marlowe and The Reivers, has died at 82 years old. Farrell died unexpectedly May 15 of natural causes at a hospital in Orange County, her son, Chance Boyer, told The Hollywood Reporter. Farrell also played a movie hairstylist in The Stunt Man, the ex-wife of Chuck Norris' Texas Ranger in Lone Wolf McQuade and the mother of the cheerleader portrayed by Amanda Peterson in Can't Buy Me Love. On TV, Farrell had a recurring on the final season of CBS' Hawaii Five-O and played Florence Webster on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless from 1991-97...

The long-running Hallmark Channel series When Calls The Heart marked a major milestone on Sunday, August 6, airing its 100th episode. Of the show's current 10th season, series star and executive producer Erin Krakow tells TV Insider, "We have no shortage of interesting storylines in season 10, which is a real testament to our writers, I'd say, because we've told a lot of stories over the years, but there's still so much left to tell and they've done an incredible job crafting season 10." When Calls the Heart, the network's longest-running drama, was renewed for season 11 in February...

