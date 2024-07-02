In Brief: New 'Hellboy' trailer drops, and more

Deadline reports that Chicago Med's S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt and Marlyne Barrett have all signed on to return for the NBC medical drama's 10th season. Merkerson plays Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's chief administrator Sharon Goodwin, Platt plays Dr. Daniel Charles, the center's chief of psychiatry, Barrett plays Maggie Lockwood, charge nurse of the emergency department. Meanwhile, Dominic Rains, who plays Dr. Crockett Marcel, is leaving the series after four seasons ...

Lionsgate has set Aug. 30 as the release date for the crime thriller 1992, one of Ray Liotta's final film roles, according to Deadline. The movie follows Mercer, played by Tyrese Gibson, who "is desperately trying to rebuild his life and relationship with his son — portrayed by Christopher Ammanuel — amidst the turbulent 1992 L.A. uprising following the Rodney King verdict," per the outlet. Meanwhile, another father and son, played by Liotta and Scott Eastwood, "put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide." Liotta, 67, died in 2022 as a result of acute heart failure, respiratory insufficiency and pulmonary edema ...

The first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man dropped on Monday. Set in the 1950s, the movie, based on Mike Mignola's comic book miniseries, stars Resident Evil's Adeline Rudolph as a rookie Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense agent who teams up with Hellboy, played by Jack Kesy, to protect the residents of a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is the first Hellboy film since 2019's self-titled reboot starring David Harbour. The first two Hellboy movies, directed by Guillermo Del Toro, starred Ron Perlman as the titular character ...

