In Brief: Piper Laurie dead, and more

Piper Laurie, best known for her film roles as Sissy Spacek's ultra-religious mother in Brian De Palma's Carrie and Paul Newman's love interest in The Hustler, died Saturday, October 14, in Los Angeles after a long illness, her rep confirmed to ABC News affiliate KABC. She was 91. Laurie also had a memorable role as Marlee Matlin's mother in Children of a Lesser God and made an appearance in the film White Boy Rick. On TV, She co-starred in the TV drama Twin Peaks...

Actor/comedian Ken Jeong is developing a syndicated daytime talk show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will be produced under SAG-AFTRA's so-called Network Code, a different contract than the one that actors are currently striking. The Network Code governs talk shows, variety shows and other unscripted programs. Jeong has been a judge on Fox's The Masked Singer since its debut in 2019 and hosts the network's competition show I Can See Your Voice, whose third season is set to premiere in 2024. He's also set to be part of the long-anticipated Community movie from creator Dan Harmon...

Apple TV+ has canceled the Tiffany Haddish-led murder-mystery comedy The Afterparty after two seasons, according to Deadline. The studio behind the series is reportedly shopping it to other platforms. The Afterparty season 1 followed Haddish's Detective Danner as she searched for a killer during a house party following a high school reunion. The second season found Danner investigating a murder that took place at a wedding. Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao also reprised their roles for season 2, which introduced a new case of characters played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods and Vivian Wu...

Mark Goddard, best known for playing Major Don West on the 1960s CBS series Lost in Space, died in Hingham, Massachusetts on October 10 of pulmonary fibrosis. He was 87. Goddard's Lost in Space co-star Bill Mummy shared the news on Facebook writing, "R.I.P. to Mark Goddard. A truly beloved friend and brother to me for 59 years. I knew this was coming for the past few months. Shortly after a great phone chat he and I had on his 87th birthday in late July, I became aware that I would most likely never see or speak with him again. The last words we exchanged were 'I love you.'" Goddard's other credits include The Disney film The Monkey's Uncle and the soap operas One Life to Live and General Hospital...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.