In Brief: Robert Downey Jr. to be hailed by film fest, and more

Robert Downey Jr. is the latest star named who will be feted by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The event, which recently announced it was honoring Ryan Gosling, will be giving Oppenheimer co-star Downey the Maltin Modern Master Award on Friday, February 9th, 2024. The trophy, re-named in honor of festival's moderator Leonard Maltin, hails, "individuals who have enriched our culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry." The 39th annual festival runs from February 7-17...

Praise Petey, the Freeform adult-themed animated show has been canceled by Hulu after just one season. The show's creator Anna Drezen sarcastically noted the news on social media, explaining, "I have heard that making a non-IP show during covid that premieres during a double strike in the dead of summer was not ideal for viewership." The show starred the voice of Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy as a New York City "it girl" who takes over her dad's small town cult...

Deadline reports Dexter co-star C.S. Lee will appear in the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai. The trade reports he will portray Master Kim Sun-Young, a character who appeared in flashback in the original Karate Kid movie, and was previously played by Don Lee in Cobra Kai...

