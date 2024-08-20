In Brief: Second season sneak peek of 'Bad Sisters', and more

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for season 2 of Sharon Horgan's dark comedy Bad Sisters. The new season will kick off with two episodes on Nov. 13. The series follows the Garveys — an Irish family with five sisters — portrayed by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast ...

The Amber Ruffin Show's Amber Ruffin and Wet Hot American Summer's Michael Ian Black have been tapped for team captain roles on CNN's American adaptation of the long-running BBC panel series Have I Got News for You. Ruffin and Black, along with host Roy Wood Jr., "will guide a rotating collection of guests including notable entertainers, political figures and comedians through an array of comic games and quick-witted panel conversations that test their knowledge of current events," according to the cable news outlet. The 10-episode limited series will premiere Sept. 14 ...

Michaela Coel, creator and star of HBO's I May Destroy You, is reteaming with the premium cable channel for her next series, First Day on Earth. According to the show's official logline, Coel will play British novelist Henri, whose "work has dried up, her relationship is going nowhere." She ends up taking a job in her parents' homeland, Ghana, West Africa, where she tries to reconnect with her father and the country of her heritage. When things don't go as planned, she's forced to create a new sense of identity — "one that might leave her stronger, but could also break her." Filming is scheduled to begin in 2025 ...

