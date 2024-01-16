In Brief: 'The Gentlemen' spin-off gets trailer, and more

The hit musical Shucked ended its run on Sunday, January 14, but don't worry if you weren't able to see it on Broadway: Producer Mike Bosner announced following Sunday's performance that a film version is already in the works. "We're all a little sad to say goodbye to this," he said in a video of the moment shared on Instagram. "But there's some good news: We don't have to say goodbye just yet, because I'm happy to announce that we will be making a feature film of Shucked." No cast members have been revealed for the movie yet ...

Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny have been tapped to star in season 2 of Ryan Murphy's Monsters anthology series for Netflix, officially titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, according to Variety. Lyle and Erik Menéndez -- played respectively by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch -- were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez, played respectively by Bardem and Sevigny ...

Netflix has revealed the official trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming TV series The Gentlemen, a spin-off of the Matthew McConaughey-starring movie from 2019. The series centers on Eddie Halstead -- played by Theo James -- "who has inherited his father's sizeable estate only to discover that it's sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson," per the entertainment website. Mickey was played by McConaughey in the 2019 movie. Halstead, a "straight-up soldier," must navigate the British criminal underworld and take control of the operation ...

