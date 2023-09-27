Bruce Springsteen postpones all remaining 2023 tour dates

In an announcement on his website Wednesday, representatives for Bruce Springsteen confirmed that “all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” the post reads.

Peptic ulcer disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine, according to The Associated Press. It can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

Springsteen and E Street Band’s first tour in about six years started in Tampa, last February. In March, he was forced to postpone his shows in Albany, Connecticut, and Ohio due to illness, the AP reported. He also recently canceled his shows in Pennsylvania for similar reasons.

Springsteen turned 74 on September 23, the AP reported.

