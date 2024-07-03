Cameos, crossovers and what 'Deadpool & Wolverine' might have been, according to the filmmakers

In an extensive feature story in Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy talk about what Deadpool & Wolverine might have been — but aren't giving spoilers to what it is.

A team-up between Reynolds' Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Jackman's Logan/Wolverine remained an impossible dream for the friends and former costars since they first appeared side-by-side in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

However, it wasn't until ABC Audio's parent company, Disney, acquired 20th Century Fox that the gears started turning, and Reynolds wasn't short on ideas. The actor likened one idea to an indie movie. "Literally, it was a $5 or $6 million budget with no special effects ... a talkie-talkie road trip with me and Dopinder (Karan Soni). ... It wasn't meant to be an event movie." He called it "the weirdest [idea]," but "kind of fun."

The trio didn't reveal what the movie's plot is about, save it takes place six years after the events of Deadpool 2, with Wade retiring from the superhero business and working as a car salesman. That's before — as seen in the trailer — the Time Variance Authority informs Wade he has more to offer.

As for the rumors of who will appear in the film? They're not spoiling that, either.

"We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie, but they are peppered in throughout," Levy teases. "The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base."

