Posted: July 10, 2018

99 Cosign: D1H Polo Makes A Name For Himself Inside The Pac Jam

99 JAMZ

By Tony Centeno

﻿Paul Georges, who’s known as D1H Polo in the streets, came through to 99 JAMZ with his entire D1H squad to put on for his city. Although he felt a bit nauseous at first, the Broward rapper managed to rid himself of every nerve left in his body as soon as he went live on-air for the first time inside the Pac Jam.  


Polo has only been rapping for over a year, but the city made its voice heard when his supporters voted for hiss buzzworthy record “Myself.” Produced by Spencer Rukowski, Polo’s viral single encourages everyone listening to simply be themselves without switching up for no one. 

During his inaugural visit the the Pac Jam, D1H Polo talks about where he got his name from. The first name, D1H, stems from his self-made position as a ‘Day 1 Hustler.” “Polo” has been his nickname from his Haitian family for as long as he can remember. He also talks briefly about his brand new mixtape coming soon called Never Seen It Coming. “Myself” serves as the first single from the project. 

Watch the Pac Jam’s interview with June’s 99 Cosign winner D1H Polo below. 

