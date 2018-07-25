99 Cosign Rapper Doughh Talks Viral Fame, New Album & More

Luis R Vallin

By Sakile Taylor

Doughh is on a mission to Make Radio Great Again. Ever since he made the top 5 for the month of July, the Broward based rapper made sure everyone on his timeline voted for his song with hilarious campaign videos on social media. The hype was so serious that even children were tagging Big Mack on Instagram and telling him to vote. Fortunately for Doughh, his “Make Radio Great Again” campaign worked, and he became our latest 99 Cosign Artist.

After winning over the fans with his single "III.XIII.MMVIII", Doughh recently dropped by the Pac Jam with Big Mack & DJ Nasty to talk about the record, which refer to his favorite song and the most unforgettable moment of his life. The song, which means ‘3/14/2008’, is the exact date of when Doughh lost his virginity. His favorite rapper Lil Wayne also dropped his smash single “Lollipop” on the same day, which happens to be his all-time favorite song. Big Mack couldn’t hold back his laughter. Clearly, he loved the story behind the record.

Doughh also reveals the name of his upcoming double EP coming soon. After thanking Drake for ripping his idea, Doughh says one EP will be R&B, called More Is Tested, and the other will be hip-hop called Much Is Given. He also talks about his previous viral fame. When DJ Khaled dropped his single “To The Max” feat. Drake, Doughh made a parody video for the song while working as a mailman. The video went viral and his dance moves were all over the Internet.

Listen to his latest single "III.XIII.MMVIII"and watch his full interview inside the Pac Jam below.

Words by Tony MC