Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

99 Cosign: Team Jesus Chuck Talks About His New Song, Being Saved & More [WATCH]
99 JAMZ
By
Tony Centeno
Rapper Team Jesus Chuck walked into the station still in disbelief of his most recent blessing. With his wife and brother G6 by his side, the ft Lauderdale native’s subtle shock wore off just in time for him to make his debut inside the Pac Jam with DJ Nasty and Big Mack, and premiere his buzzing record “Stop It” on the airwaves.
In between the Top 8 at 8, May’s 99 cosign winner explained how his music career began after he was saved a few years back. After diving deep into Gospel and Christian hip-hop, he realized that there wasn’t enough decent raps about his Lord & Savior, so he decided to make his own.
VIDEO
Mack and Nasty also got to talk to Chuck about his work in the church where he preaches to the youth. They also clear the air about his status as a “gospel rapper” and get his thoughts about pastors who like to turn up in the strip clubs.
Be sure to follow Team Jesus Chuck on
Instagram and catch the interview in full below.
VIDEO
